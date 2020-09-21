Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,066 InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 40.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

