CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) versus Elbit Systems (NYSE:ESLT) Financial Survey

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CPI Aerostructures and Elbit Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elbit Systems has a consensus target price of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.05%. Given Elbit Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elbit Systems is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Elbit Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.36 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Elbit Systems $4.51 billion 1.22 $227.86 million $6.79 18.40

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures 4.79% -60.76% 7.64% Elbit Systems 6.04% 14.05% 4.11%

Volatility and Risk

CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats CPI Aerostructures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.