Head-To-Head Analysis: H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) vs. Aristocrat Group (NYSE:ASCC)

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares H & R Block and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & R Block 7.57% -871.04% 10.02% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares H & R Block and Aristocrat Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & R Block $2.64 billion 1.02 -$7.53 million $0.84 16.55 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aristocrat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H & R Block.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for H & R Block and Aristocrat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & R Block 0 5 3 0 2.38 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

H & R Block presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.08%. Given H & R Block’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe H & R Block is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Risk and Volatility

H & R Block has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of H & R Block shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H & R Block beats Aristocrat Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

