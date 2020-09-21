Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lemonade alerts:

This table compares Lemonade and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group 46.40% -0.21% -0.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lemonade and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.68%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 2.77 $414.50 million N/A N/A

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.