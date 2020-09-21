Head-To-Head Review: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & New York Health Care (NASDAQ:BBAL)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

This table compares AdaptHealth and New York Health Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.60 -$15.00 million $0.30 75.43 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AdaptHealth and New York Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats New York Health Care on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.