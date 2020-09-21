Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Zymeworks (OTCMKTS:ZYME) Head to Head Contrast

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bayer and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer -12.80% 14.64% 5.16% Zymeworks -569.13% -44.06% -34.36%

Bayer has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayer and Zymeworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer $48.23 billion 1.31 $4.58 billion $1.77 9.57 Zymeworks $29.54 million 70.03 -$145.44 million ($3.83) -11.84

Bayer has higher revenue and earnings than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bayer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Zymeworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bayer and Zymeworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zymeworks 0 1 10 1 3.00

Zymeworks has a consensus price target of $52.91, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Zymeworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zymeworks is more favorable than Bayer.

Summary

Bayer beats Zymeworks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, cosmetics, and self-care solutions in the dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, cold and cough, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to veterinarians. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas to develop cancer treatments; and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies, supermarket and drugstore chains, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; and Janssen Biotech, Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies targeting cytokine-receptor pathways. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

