Critical Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus VirnetX (OTCMKTS:VHC)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and VirnetX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $450,000.00 14.87 -$8.78 million N/A N/A VirnetX $90,000.00 4,342.49 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -763.97% -280.52% -190.77% VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGT Capital Investments and VirnetX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VirnetX beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

