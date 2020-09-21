FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) versus Cango (OTCMKTS:CANG) Financial Survey

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $17.84 million 3.07 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Cango $206.85 million 3.59 $56.15 million $0.37 13.24

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cango has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07% Cango 18.58% 4.51% 2.89%

Volatility & Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

