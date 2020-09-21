La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.85 Million

Brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report sales of $440.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.10 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $447.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.24. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

