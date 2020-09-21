$43.73 Million in Sales Expected for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will announce $43.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.06 million. Financial Institutions reported sales of $44.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year sales of $173.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $173.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.06 million to $175.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Financial Institutions.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISI. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.