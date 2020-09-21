Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $7.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.68 million to $8.20 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $27.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $8.82 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fondren Management LP increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

