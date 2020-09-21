First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce sales of $26.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.30 million to $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $103.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $106.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.60 million, with estimates ranging from $97.90 million to $100.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

In related news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 32.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 209.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

