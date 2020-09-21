Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357,903 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1,157.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

