Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $108,673.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $52,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $11,515,648. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 84,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $265.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.08, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

