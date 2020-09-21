AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

AVAV stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 240.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

