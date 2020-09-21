Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

