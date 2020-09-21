Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160 ($2.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FXPO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Investec cut shares of Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

FXPO opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.40 ($2.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

