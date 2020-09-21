Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160 ($2.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FXPO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Investec cut shares of Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

FXPO opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.40 ($2.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CPI Aerostructures versus Elbit Systems Financial Survey
CPI Aerostructures versus Elbit Systems Financial Survey
Head to Head Review: Asia Time & A-Mark Precious Metals
Head to Head Review: Asia Time & A-Mark Precious Metals
Head-To-Head Analysis: H & R Block vs. Aristocrat Group
Head-To-Head Analysis: H & R Block vs. Aristocrat Group
Comparing Ashford and Its Rivals
Comparing Ashford and Its Rivals
Reviewing LATAM Airlines Group & Its Competitors
Reviewing LATAM Airlines Group & Its Competitors
Lemonade versus White Mountains Insurance Group Head-To-Head Comparison
Lemonade versus White Mountains Insurance Group Head-To-Head Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report