CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $817.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $3,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $5,916,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $827.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.