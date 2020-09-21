First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. BofA Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.