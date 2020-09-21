Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.70.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 83.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 408,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,638,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cigna by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $167.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.33. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.