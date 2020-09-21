Barclays Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $100.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Barclays from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.15.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

