Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €113.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.29 ($110.92).

EPA:ENX opened at €102.30 ($120.35) on Friday. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.77.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

