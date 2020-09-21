JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

ETR 1COV opened at €46.83 ($55.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.90. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: Blockchain

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Euronext a €113.00 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Euronext a €113.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro a €40.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro a €40.00 Price Target
Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health Raised by Analyst
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health Raised by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings
Anterix Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Anterix Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report