Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AX opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

