FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Raised by Analyst

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

In other news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

