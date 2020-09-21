Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR alerts:

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJPRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

About CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.