Anterix Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.79) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anterix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.75). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million.

ATEX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $143,033.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,646.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $417,904.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,684.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $2,371,043. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Anterix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

