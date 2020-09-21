FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Boosted by Analyst

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.