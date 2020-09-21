Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apogee Enterprises Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 583,065 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2,060.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 448,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

