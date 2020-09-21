Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Seven & i Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seven & i in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seven & i from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

EJPRY opened at $10.71 on Monday. Seven & i has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42.

About Seven & i

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.