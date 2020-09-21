FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avantor in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.27 on Monday. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

