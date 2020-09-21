Reviewing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) & Arch Capital Group (NYSE:ACGL)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Arch Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.73 $1.64 billion $2.82 10.45

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lemonade and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 Arch Capital Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.68%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group 15.88% 6.97% 2.08%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Lemonade on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

