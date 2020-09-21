National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$52.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.60 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

