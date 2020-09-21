Atico Mining Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Stock analysts at M Partners raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. M Partners analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.17 million for the quarter.

ATY opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.