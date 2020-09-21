FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Reduced by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

