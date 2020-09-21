Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

C stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.