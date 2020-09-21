Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

