WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.54) Per Share

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.54) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEST JAPAN RWY/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WEST JAPAN RWY/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile
West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.
