WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.54) Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.54) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEST JAPAN RWY/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WEST JAPAN RWY/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

