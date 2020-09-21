FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mamamancini’s in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Mamamancini’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 410.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.97 on Monday. Mamamancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.30.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.