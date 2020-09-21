Critical Analysis: Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Hanesbrands (OTCMKTS:HBI)

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Hanesbrands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Hanesbrands 7.88% 55.54% 7.87%

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascena Retail Group and Hanesbrands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanesbrands 1 5 5 1 2.50

Hanesbrands has a consensus target price of $14.21, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Ascena Retail Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Hanesbrands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Hanesbrands $6.97 billion 0.78 $600.72 million $1.76 8.90

Hanesbrands has higher revenue and earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Ascena Retail Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International. The Innerwear segment includes core apparel products, such as men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and intimate apparel, sold in the United States (US). The Activewear segment includes activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts and thermals, sold in the US. The International segment includes innerwear, activewear, hosiery and home goods products, sold outside of the US. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company was founded by J. Wesley Hanes in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston Salem, NC.

