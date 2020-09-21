BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $243.90 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

