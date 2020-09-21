Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,094,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after buying an additional 776,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

