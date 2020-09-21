Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.92 ($136.38).

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

FRA MRK opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.30. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

