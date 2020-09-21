Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.92 ($136.38).

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

FRA MRK opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.30. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

