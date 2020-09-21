Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

AXS stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 830,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,074,520.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,503,200 shares of company stock worth $111,993,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,377,000 after buying an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 1,015,882 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,048,000 after buying an additional 588,440 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

