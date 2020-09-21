CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,053,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CNXM opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $897.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.