Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

