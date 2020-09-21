Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.