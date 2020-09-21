Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 424,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,249. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

