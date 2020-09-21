Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $90.00 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 165.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 118,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 187,710 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 16.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

