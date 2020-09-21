CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get CGI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 43.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 48.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 23.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.